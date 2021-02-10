Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 279,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 63,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

ELMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 135.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Electromed by 117.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

