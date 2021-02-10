Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,144 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 55,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $34,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $2,349,301 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

