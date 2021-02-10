Eli Lilly and (LLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) recently:
- 2/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $215.00.
- 1/22/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $164.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $182.00 to $200.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $156.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE:LLY opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
