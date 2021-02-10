Eli Lilly and (LLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) recently:

2/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $215.00.

1/22/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $164.00.

1/12/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $182.00 to $200.00.

12/16/2020 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $156.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.