Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,024 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.77. 27,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,118. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

