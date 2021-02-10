Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,651. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

