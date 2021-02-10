Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.30. 54,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.