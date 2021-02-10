Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 839 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,343. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

