Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

