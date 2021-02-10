Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

