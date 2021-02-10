Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

