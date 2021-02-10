Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $133.78. 20,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.