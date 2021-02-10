Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

