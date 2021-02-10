Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Balchem worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.17. 523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

