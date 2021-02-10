Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,123. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73.

RIDE has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Lordstown Motors news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

