Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 176,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 346.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.64. 76,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

