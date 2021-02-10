Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.33

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $16.29. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 70,381 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.