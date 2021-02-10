Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $116,455.68 and $71,421.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

