EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Down 6.5%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.49. 730,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 384,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. B. Riley raised their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get EMCORE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.