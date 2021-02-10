Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading 19.9% Higher

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) rose 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 3,954,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 896,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

