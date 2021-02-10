Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.33. Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 287,594 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market cap of C$34.12 million and a PE ratio of -13.57.

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. Its flagship project includes the 100% owned the Plaza Norte Project comprising 120 claims covering an area of 3,600 hectares located in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.

