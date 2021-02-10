Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.