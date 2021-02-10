Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 35,372 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

