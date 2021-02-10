Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 38% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81.89 million and $248,677.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00282251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00115113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202202 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 444,100,037 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

