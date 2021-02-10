Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

