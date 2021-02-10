Endava (DAVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

