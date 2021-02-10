Enecuum Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $158,679.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,637,419 coins and its circulating supply is 155,887,412 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

Enecuum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

