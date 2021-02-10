Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Energizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

