Energo (TSL) Hits Market Cap of $175,735.33

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $175,735.33 and $844.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

