Energo (TSL) Trading Up 48% Over Last Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Energo has a market capitalization of $202,983.64 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

