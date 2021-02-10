Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Down 13.2%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price fell 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.14. 1,739,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 679,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

