EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EnerSys updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.25-1.31 EPS.

ENS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,610. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

