Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Shares Up 33.3%

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 774,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 441,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15.

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

