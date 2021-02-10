Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $21.20. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 38,890 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $266.72 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

