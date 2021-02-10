Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $229.04 and last traded at $218.13, with a volume of 77909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.10.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

