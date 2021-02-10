EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,522.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $228,733.97 and approximately $36,522.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

