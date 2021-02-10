Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.81. 22,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.