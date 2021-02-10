Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) traded up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.90. 9,178,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,331,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Enveric Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

