Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 1,566,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

