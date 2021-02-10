Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.35

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 7648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.46 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 910,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

