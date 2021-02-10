EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $395.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $397.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.85.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

