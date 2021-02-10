Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 17th

Epiphany Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Epiphany Technology Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Epiphany Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.37.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

There is no company description available for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp.

