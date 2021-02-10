EQT (EQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

