Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.00. 928,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,208. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

