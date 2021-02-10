Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

EFX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 928,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,208. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.91.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

