Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Up 8.5%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 723,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 603,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

