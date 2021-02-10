Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.87 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66.

Equinix has increased its dividend by 33.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $751.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.08. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

