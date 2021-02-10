Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.62, RTT News reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EQIX traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $751.00. 447,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $716.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.14.

Get Equinix alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.