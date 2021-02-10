Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.72-27.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.58-6.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.Equinix also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 26.72-27.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $751.00. 447,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.62. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

