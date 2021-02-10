Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 179.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.