Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 153.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

